Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 February 2024

Arslan Farid Published February 23, 2024 | 08:38 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 February 2024 is 220,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,300. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 February 2024 is 220,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,300.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 202,381 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 173,524.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 220,800 Rs 202,381
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 189,300 Rs 173,524
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,930 Rs 17,352

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

9 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

9 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

10 hours ago
 Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on F ..

Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson

10 hours ago
 Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program

10 hours ago
 Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts

10 hours ago
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minor ..

ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA

10 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmer ..

EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open results

Tennis: Qatar Open results

10 hours ago
 Hungary ruling party names court head to replace d ..

Hungary ruling party names court head to replace disgraced president

10 hours ago
 Two died in petrol agency fire incident

Two died in petrol agency fire incident

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business