Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 February 2025

Arslan Farid Published February 23, 2025 | 08:27 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 February 2025 is 308,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,840. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 February 2025 is 308,900 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,840.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 283,140 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 242,768.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 308,900 Rs 283,140
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 264,840 Rs 242,768
Per Gram Gold Rs 26,484 Rs 24,277

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

54 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Du ..

Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

8 hours ago
 Arab Parliament approves document supporting resil ..

Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People

9 hours ago
 Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Batt ..

Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final

9 hours ago
 New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targ ..

New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children

9 hours ago
Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE To ..

Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025

10 hours ago
 Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ..

Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tom ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

11 hours ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

13 hours ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business