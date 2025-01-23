Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025

Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published January 23, 2025 | 08:50 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 January 2025 is 288,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 247,600. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 January 2025 is 288,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 247,600.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 264,709 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 226,965.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 288,800 Rs 264,709
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 247,600 Rs 226,965
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,760 Rs 22,697

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

