Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 July 2023

Arslan Farid Published July 23, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 July 2023 is 223,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 191,880. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 July 2023 is 223,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 191,880.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 205,139 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 175,889.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 223,800 Rs 205,139
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 191,880 Rs 175,889
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,188 Rs 17,589

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business