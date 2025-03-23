Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 March 2025

Arslan Farid Published March 23, 2025 | 08:47 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 March 2025 is 319,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 273,920. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 March 2025 is 319,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 273,920.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 292,849 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 251,092.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 319,500 Rs 292,849
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 273,920 Rs 251,092
Per Gram Gold Rs 27,392 Rs 25,109

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold

More Stories From Business