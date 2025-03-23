Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 23, 2025 | 08:47 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 March 2025 is 319,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 273,920. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 March 2025 is 319,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 273,920.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 292,849 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 251,092.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 319,500
|Rs 292,849
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 273,920
|Rs 251,092
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 27,392
|Rs 25,109
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo
Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 202534 minutes ago
-
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day17 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.800 to Rs318,000 per tola19 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s textile boom: apparel exports surge 19%20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 20251 day ago
-
Acting US Ambassador, Finance Minister discuss economic cooperation2 days ago
-
PCJCCI to facilitate members for participation in Canton Fair 20252 days ago
-
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid soaring demand2 days ago
-
UK to launch £5m programme to boost Pakistan’s IT & pharma exports2 days ago
-
PSMA rejects price-hike link to exports2 days ago
-
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operations2 days ago