Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 November 2023

Arslan Farid Published November 23, 2023 | 08:51 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 November 2023 is 215,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,630. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 November 2023 is 215,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,630.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 197,388 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 169,243.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 215,350 Rs 197,388
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 184,630 Rs 169,243
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,463 Rs 16,924

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange November Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

21 minutes ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

10 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

10 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

10 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

10 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

10 hours ago
Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

10 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

10 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

10 hours ago
 Finland says closes all but one border crossing to ..

Finland says closes all but one border crossing to Russia

11 hours ago
 DC urges for protection of special children's righ ..

DC urges for protection of special children's rights

11 hours ago
 China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Bei ..

China, Uruguay upgrade ties as leaders meet in Beijing

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business