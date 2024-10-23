Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 October 2024
Arslan Farid Published October 23, 2024 | 08:42 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 October 2024 is 285,250 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,560. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 October 2024 is 285,250 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,560.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 261,459 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 224,178.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 285,250
|Rs 261,459
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 244,560
|Rs 224,178
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,456
|Rs 22,418
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden
Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe
Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games
More Stories From Business
-
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues9 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues10 hours ago
-
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 202511 hours ago
-
US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock market sentiment11 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,100 to Rs.283,400 per tola12 hours ago
-
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 202513 hours ago
-
Table of IMF economic growth forecasts12 hours ago
-
Scientists urged to produce doable solutions for agriculture challenges15 hours ago
-
Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook15 hours ago
-
LCCI holds awareness session on filing of income tax returns16 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 409 more points16 hours ago
-
Fesco spends Rs 744.162m on projects17 hours ago