Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 23 September 2023

Arslan Farid Published September 23, 2023 | 08:45 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 September 2023 is 215,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,020. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 September 2023 is 215,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 185,020.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 197,804 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 169,600.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 215,800 Rs 197,804
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 185,020 Rs 169,600
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,502 Rs 16,960

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exc ..

Union Atlas launched to facilitate information exchange between local authoritie ..

8 hours ago
 Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transfo ..

Miniter of Economy unveils key pillars for transforming country&#039;s food, agr ..

8 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is ac ..

UAE&#039;s Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme is accelerating clean molecule crea ..

9 hours ago
 UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business for ..

UAE, Armenia sign 4 MoUs during joint business forum in Yerevan

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries ..

Caretaker Federal Minster for Commerce, Industries and Production. Dr. Gohar Eja ..

9 hours ago
 Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

Balochistan CM stop officials from going abroad

10 hours ago
DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension iss ..

DCs to hold open kachehries to resolve pension issues

10 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar h ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar hails Pashtoon nation on Pashto ..

10 hours ago
 PM underlines need to counter all terrorists inclu ..

PM underlines need to counter all terrorists including fascist Hindutva-inspired ..

10 hours ago
 First terrorism case registered against power pilf ..

First terrorism case registered against power pilferers over attacking FESCO off ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan looks forward to fulfillment of COP28 cli ..

Pakistan looks forward to fulfillment of COP28 climate change commitments: PM

10 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest r ..

Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest rates for longer

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business