Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 24 August 2025
Arslan Farid Published August 24, 2025 | 08:38 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 August 2025 is 361,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,680. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 August 2025 is 361,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,680.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 331,079 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,871.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 361,200
|Rs 331,079
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 309,680
|Rs 283,871
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 30,968
|Rs 28,387
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 202543 minutes ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs4,100 to Rs 359,800 per tola13 hours ago
-
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets14 hours ago
-
TRG Brings in Over $100 Million a Year, A Crucial Boost for the Country’s Foreign-Exchange Res ..14 hours ago
-
ICCI urges reforms for better business environment15 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb urges govt-academia collaboration to sha ..12 hours ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to boosting digital investment16 hours ago
-
FDA embraces digital transformation under PULSE project17 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 20251 day ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission deadline till Sep 11 day ago
-
NA committee on Economic Affairs Division meets1 day ago