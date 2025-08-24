Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 24 August 2025

Arslan Farid Published August 24, 2025 | 08:38 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 August 2025 is 361,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,680. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 August 2025 is 361,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,680.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 331,079 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,871.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 361,200 Rs 331,079
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 309,680 Rs 283,871
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,968 Rs 28,387

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

43 minutes ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

9 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

10 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as ..

Emirati humanitarian aid convoy arrives in Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous ..

10 hours ago
 Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

11 hours ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

11 hours ago
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

12 hours ago
 IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

12 hours ago
 60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

12 hours ago
 Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcy ..

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..

12 hours ago
 Five accused shot dead by accomplices

Five accused shot dead by accomplices

12 hours ago
 Minister highlights investment potential in KP, as ..

Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business