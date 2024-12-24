Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 24 December 2024

Arslan Farid Published December 24, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 December 2024 is 281,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,000. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 December 2024 is 281,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,000.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 257,653 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 220,915.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 281,100 Rs 257,653
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 241,000 Rs 220,915
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,100 Rs 22,092

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

50 minutes ago
 PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

PPP workers are asset of party: Ali Hassan

9 hours ago
 UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal f ..

UNIFIL calls for accelerating Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon

10 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appoin ..

Ras Al Khaimah Crown Prince issues decision appointing private secretary

10 hours ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

Press Release from Business Wire: LambdaTest

10 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

10 hours ago
Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Initiating dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Coordinator ..

10 hours ago
 CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

CG COMSTECH inaugurates AI Smart Classrooms

10 hours ago
 European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

European, US markets wobble awaiting Santa rally

10 hours ago
 Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded i ..

Over 3,000 North Korean soldiers killed, wounded in Kursk: Zelensky

10 hours ago
 PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: R ..

PTI to bring proposals in next dialogue session: Rana Sanaullah

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business