Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 24 February 2024
Arslan Farid Published February 24, 2024 | 08:35 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 February 2024 is 221,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,480. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 24 February 2024 is 221,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,480.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 202,573 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 173,689.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 221,000
|Rs 202,573
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 189,480
|Rs 173,689
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 18,948
|Rs 17,369
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..
Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
CM sends summary for PA session
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks
More Stories From Business
-
Nepal keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador15 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia strengthens bilateral ties15 hours ago
-
Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LCCI15 hours ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points15 hours ago
-
Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar15 hours ago
-
Early sowing of triple gene cotton varieties proving beneficial, says Dr. Haidar Karrar15 hours ago
-
Next government to focus on promoting ease of doing business: Qaiser Sheikh15 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 23 February 202416 hours ago
-
Kitchen items' prices witnesses nominal increase of 0.04%16 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 1,200 per tola to Rs 214,10016 hours ago
-
Call to solve issues of SME sector16 hours ago
-
World Bank delegation visits GCU16 hours ago