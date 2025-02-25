Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 February 2025
Arslan Farid Published February 25, 2025 | 08:26 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 February 2025 is 312,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 267,920. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 February 2025 is 312,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 267,920.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 286,434 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 245,592.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 312,500
|Rs 286,434
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 267,920
|Rs 245,592
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,792
|Rs 24,559
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
ADX unveils 'ADX Group' to further advance Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape
Dubai Films and Games Commission hosts media retreat with global production comp ..
Emirates NBD's General Assembly Meeting approves substantial ordinary dividend o ..
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser
Kohat Police honors exceptional officers with awards
US designats16 entities, vessels for involvement in Iran’s petroleum, petroche ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 202555 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister expresses felicitation to Brunei on 41st National Day9 hours ago
-
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite10 hours ago
-
Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite10 hours ago
-
CDWP approves Rs.49 bln projects, recommends Rs.19.96 bln others to ECNEC10 hours ago
-
Smart WASA Project introduced to facilitate consumers: Shoaib Rasheed11 hours ago
-
KP Minister for Irrigation, Aqib Ullah Khan Dept completes work on 8 small dams12 hours ago
-
Pakistan energy minister rules out tax plan on solar energy13 hours ago
-
Senate body on petroleum seeks detailed report on gas extraction, drilling operations13 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister13 hours ago
-
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry14 hours ago