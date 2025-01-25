Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 January 2025

Arslan Farid Published January 25, 2025 | 08:46 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 January 2025 is 289,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,380. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 January 2025 is 289,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,380.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 265,543 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 227,680.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 289,700 Rs 265,543
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 248,380 Rs 227,680
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,838 Rs 22,768

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025

36 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

9 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

9 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

9 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..

9 hours ago
Somali President praises UAE's support for develop ..

Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia

10 hours ago
 FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

11 hours ago
 Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bo ..

Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..

11 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

12 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business