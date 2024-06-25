Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 June 2024

Arslan Farid Published June 25, 2024 | 09:01 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 June 2024 is 241,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,310. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 June 2024 is 241,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 207,310.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 221,635 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 190,033.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 241,800 Rs 221,635
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 207,310 Rs 190,033
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,731 Rs 19,003

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

9 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

9 hours ago
 All political parties to be taken on board before ..

All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..

9 hours ago
 SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agri ..

SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..

9 hours ago
 AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar

10 hours ago
 NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, cl ..

NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education

10 hours ago
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges

10 hours ago
 All parties will have to come on one page for peac ..

All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove

10 hours ago
 Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapon ..

Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims

10 hours ago
 Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock ..

Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors

10 hours ago
 ‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

10 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police ..

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business