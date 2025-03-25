Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 25, 2025 | 09:01 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 March 2025 is 319,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 273,920. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 March 2025 is 319,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 273,920.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 292,849 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 251,092.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 319,500
|Rs 292,849
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 273,920
|Rs 251,092
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 27,392
|Rs 25,109
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed receives UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis
Ajman leases hit AED4.9 billion in 2024, up 50%
Mohammed bin Rashid attends GDMO’s annual Ramadan media gathering
Sharjah CP chairs meeting of Police Academy Board
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Suroor bin Mohammed; exchanges Ramadan greet ..
Masdar to expand Endesa Partnership in AED1.4 billion renewable energy transacti ..
Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital
Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..
Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 202520 minutes ago
-
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital9 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to attend Boao Forum9 hours ago
-
Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach9 hours ago
-
Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach10 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD surpasses rival Tesla with record 2024 revenue10 hours ago
-
Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic ties12 hours ago
-
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers13 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs.600 to Rs318,600 per tola15 hours ago
-
Haroon urges private sector collaboration to overcome industrial production challenges13 hours ago
-
CCP approves new aviation training venture by Fly Jinnah, Air Arabia16 hours ago
-
Egyptian Ambassador visits ICCI to strengthen trade, business ties17 hours ago