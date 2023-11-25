Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 November 2023

Arslan Farid Published November 25, 2023 | 08:35 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 November 2023 is 215,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,670. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 November 2023 is 215,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,670.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 197,431 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 169,280.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 215,400 Rs 197,431
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 184,670 Rs 169,280
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,467 Rs 16,928

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange November Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

12 minutes ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

10 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

10 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

10 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

10 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

10 hours ago
32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

10 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

10 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

11 hours ago
 IWMB website launching ceremony held

IWMB website launching ceremony held

11 hours ago
 Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construct ..

Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construction projects

11 hours ago
 US economic uncertainty means bigger 'Black Friday ..

US economic uncertainty means bigger 'Black Friday' discounts

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business