Arslan Farid Published November 25, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 November 2024 is 286,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,500.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 November 2024 is 286,350 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 245,500.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 262,464 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 225,040.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 286,350 Rs 262,464
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 245,500 Rs 225,040
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,550 Rs 22,504

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business