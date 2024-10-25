Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 October 2024
Arslan Farid Published October 25, 2024 | 08:39 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 October 2024 is 285,250 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,560. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 October 2024 is 285,250 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,560.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 261,459 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 224,178.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 285,250
|Rs 261,459
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 244,560
|Rs 224,178
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,456
|Rs 22,418
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge
Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK
SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country
ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal for establishing permanent legislative body for Islamabad10 hours ago
-
CCP continues in-depth review of PTCL’s acquisition amid industry concerns10 hours ago
-
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher10 hours ago
-
Seminars, meetings of foreign delegates held on 2nd day of TEXPO-20249 hours ago
-
Texpo-24 fashion shows held to spotlight innovation, sustainable style9 hours ago
-
FBR amends income tax rules to enhance ATL system efficiency13 hours ago
-
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher14 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $ 16.01 billion13 hours ago
-
Belgian companies participate in 5th Int'l TEXPO in Karachi14 hours ago
-
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain presents Industrial Policy to boost fore ..14 hours ago
-
PSX crosses another milestone, reaches 88,945.99 points13 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews 'Foreign-Funded Development Projects'17 hours ago