Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 25 September 2025
Arslan Farid Published September 25, 2025 | 09:00 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 September 2025 is 398,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 341,830. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 25 September 2025 is 398,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 341,830.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 365,451 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 313,342.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 398,700
|Rs 365,451
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 341,830
|Rs 313,342
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 34,183
|Rs 31,334
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025
India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh
Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..
PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states call for immediate ceasefire, rec ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
Anti-dengue measures discussed in Chiniot meeting
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 202524 minutes ago
-
Excise Dept collects Rs300m property tax in first quarter10 hours ago
-
Pak-Saudi private sectors agree to strengthen trade, investment cooperation10 hours ago
-
Pakistan can secure global healthcare market share: SAPM Haroon Akhtar12 hours ago
-
Four development schemes worth Rs 13.176b approved10 hours ago
-
ECC allows commercial import of used vehicles with higher duties10 hours ago
-
RCCI hosts Pak-Bangladesh Business Tourism Opportunity Conference in Dhaka12 hours ago
-
FBR finalizes tax-exemption mechanism for Gilgit-Baltistan12 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 291 points12 hours ago
-
CCP hosts competition expert Professor Whelan12 hours ago
-
US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership14 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Syria agree to form JWG for agricultural cooperation14 hours ago