Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 August 2023

Arslan Farid Published August 26, 2023 | 08:26 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 August 2023 is 234,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 201,050. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 August 2023 is 234,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 201,050.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 214,942 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 184,294.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 234,500 Rs 214,942
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 201,050 Rs 184,294
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,105 Rs 18,429

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee disc ..

UAE-Hungary Political Consultations Committee discusses enhancing cooperation

8 hours ago
 UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centr ..

UAE Embassy, NASA, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre co-host ‘A Call from Spa ..

9 hours ago
 At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - ..

At least 12 dead in Madagascar stadium stampede - PM

10 hours ago
 NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ..

NASA and SpaceX re-attempt launch of four crew to ISS

10 hours ago
 Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under de ..

Secretary gives away 60 appointment order under deceased quota

10 hours ago
 CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservo ..

CDA to dig out 100 underground rechargable reservoirs to cope with water scarcit ..

10 hours ago
Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony ..

Khalil George visits Dhoke Syedan Christian Colony

10 hours ago
 AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fine ..

AC city visits markets to assess milk prices, fined dairy

10 hours ago
 Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime ..

Nawaz to return Pakistan in October: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif

10 hours ago
 AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS ..

AJK PM lauds services of outgoing CS Chachar, ACS Asif Shah

10 hours ago
 Probation officers from information group visits S ..

Probation officers from information group visits Sindh University

10 hours ago
 Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continu ..

Gradual discharge of water from Mangla Dam continues

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business