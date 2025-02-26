Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 February 2025
Arslan Farid Published February 26, 2025 | 08:33 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 February 2025 is 312,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 267,920. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 February 2025 is 312,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 267,920.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 286,434 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 245,592.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 312,500
|Rs 286,434
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 267,920
|Rs 245,592
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,792
|Rs 24,559
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 202547 minutes ago
-
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags9 hours ago
-
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales9 hours ago
-
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales9 hours ago
-
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects10 hours ago
-
Stocks slide as US consumer confidence tumbles, tech slumps10 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework12 hours ago
-
Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV development12 hours ago
-
NA body reviews PIACL privatization12 hours ago
-
Cabinet Secretariat SIFC Division appreciates LCCI for advancing EoDB12 hours ago
-
Five development schemes worth Rs 12.058b approved12 hours ago
-
High Commissioner of Brunei stresses a unified approach to achieve national aspiration15 hours ago