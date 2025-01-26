Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 January 2025

Arslan Farid Published January 26, 2025 | 08:49 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 January 2025 is 288,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 247,600. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 January 2025 is 288,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 247,600.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 264,709 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 226,965.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 288,800 Rs 264,709
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 247,600 Rs 226,965
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,760 Rs 22,697

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

31 minutes ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

8 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

9 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

9 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

11 hours ago
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

12 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

12 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

12 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business