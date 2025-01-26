Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 January 2025
Arslan Farid Published January 26, 2025 | 08:49 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 January 2025 is 288,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 247,600. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 January 2025 is 288,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 247,600.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 264,709 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 226,965.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 288,800
|Rs 264,709
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 247,600
|Rs 226,965
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,760
|Rs 22,697
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 202531 minutes ago
-
ECC approves upward revision in gas tariff for Industry13 hours ago
-
FDA DG orders strict compliance of Housing Schemes Act14 hours ago
-
CM Sindh, Rwanda High Commissioner meet to increase bilateral economic ties14 hours ago
-
Scholarship provided to 22 UAF students15 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs200 per tola16 hours ago
-
CCP approves asset acquisition of Crescent Cotton Mills17 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 20251 day ago
-
3 development schemes of Rs 20.59b approved1 day ago
-
Pakistani Parliamentary delegation to visit Ireland, Austria1 day ago
-
China play key role in Pakistan's digital transformation: Finance Minister2 days ago