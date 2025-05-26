Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 May 2025
Arslan Farid Published May 26, 2025 | 08:27 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 May 2025 is 354,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 303,500. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 May 2025 is 354,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 303,500.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 324,472 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 278,206.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 354,000
|Rs 324,472
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 303,500
|Rs 278,206
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 30,350
|Rs 27,821
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2025
African ambassadors to UAE host reception marking Africa Day
UAE placed in Group C of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025
UAE in Group C of 2025 Arab Cup in Qatar
Heavy rain, strong winds in Pakistan leave 14 dead, 50 injured
Active Abu Dhabi launches 'Misrah' to promote National Identity, community well- ..
Gaza Strip still on brink of famine, WFP warns
Arab Media Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai with nearly 8,000 media profe ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Jordan's King on Independence Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..
Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title after thrilling win over Quetta Gladiato ..
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 202554 minutes ago
-
Philippines envoy ask for strengthening, Pak-Philippines cultural, economic ties15 hours ago
-
WCCIS, TDAP hold workshop16 hours ago
-
Govt allocates 2,000 MW in first phase for bitcoin mining21 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 20251 day ago
-
LCCI assures full support for capacitor manufacturing industry1 day ago
-
PCMEA celebrates 10 years of its services1 day ago
-
Efforts on to resolve autoparts industry's problems: Haroon Akhtar1 day ago
-
Pak-ASEAN friendship delegation condolences on demise of former Vietnam's President2 days ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.3,100 to Rs.354,100 per tola2 days ago
-
Convener, Pak-Vietnam PFG, expresses grief over demise of former Vietnamese President2 days ago