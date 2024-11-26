Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 November 2024

November 26, 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 November 2024 is 285,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,770. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 November 2024 is 285,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,770.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 261,684 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 224,371.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 285,500 Rs 261,684
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 244,770 Rs 224,371
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,477 Rs 22,437

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

