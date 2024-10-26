Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 26 October 2024
Arslan Farid Published October 26, 2024 | 08:55 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 October 2024 is 285,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,950. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 26 October 2024 is 285,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 244,950.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 261,876 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 224,536.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 285,700
|Rs 261,876
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 244,950
|Rs 224,536
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,495
|Rs 22,454
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP9 hours ago
-
Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy10 hours ago
-
Federal Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division visits IPO-Pakistan10 hours ago
-
TEXPO Pakistan 2024 concludes with business deals worth $910 million10 hours ago
-
KP Govt to support fish farmers to restore flood damaged farms14 hours ago
-
SSCI chief presents proposals to ease Pak-Afghan transit trade14 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points15 hours ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd15 hours ago
-
Ethiopia's digital economy to contribute over 10 bln USD to GDP by 2028: report16 hours ago
-
China's forex market transactions total 24.84 trln yuan in September16 hours ago
-
Faisalabad Women Chamber delegation visits WCCIS, SCCI17 hours ago
-
PPL’S 73rd annual general meeting approves 25% cash dividend17 hours ago