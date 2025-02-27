Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 27 February 2025
Arslan Farid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:29 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 February 2025 is 311,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 266,810. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 February 2025 is 311,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 266,810.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 285,247 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 244,574.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 311,200
|Rs 285,247
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 266,810
|Rs 244,574
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 26,681
|Rs 24,457
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..
UAE President confers ‘Order of the Mother of the Nation’ on Hamdan bin Zaye ..
UAE welcomes convening of Syrian National Dialogue Conference
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ceremony for students graduating with disti ..
First day of Investopia 2025 outlines features of global investment in new econo ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 202552 minutes ago
-
OGDCL to organize Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 202511 hours ago
-
NA body approves Industries ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-2611 hours ago
-
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy11 hours ago
-
Ahsan reaffirms govt commitment to ensure price stability of essential commodities12 hours ago
-
PM invites Uzbek, Pak business communities to explore vast investment potential thru joint ventures12 hours ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani inaugurates FoodAg Manufact ..12 hours ago
-
Gold price goes down by Rs2400 per tola in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) demands reduction in electricity tariff14 hours ago
-
Rwanda offers promising investment opportunities: high commissioner15 hours ago
-
NA body reviews Planning ministry’s budgetary proposals for PSDP 2025-2615 hours ago
-
WCCIS gives shields to exhibitors15 hours ago