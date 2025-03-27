Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 27 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 27, 2025 | 08:36 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 March 2025 is 319,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 274,010. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 March 2025 is 319,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 274,010.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 292,944 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 251,174.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 319,600
|Rs 292,944
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 274,010
|Rs 251,174
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 27,401
|Rs 25,117
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
'Hasad' agricultural project a model for food security support: Minister of Clim ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 202545 minutes ago
-
Pakistan issuing Panda Bonds to access China's Capital Market: Finance Minister11 hours ago
-
Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close11 hours ago
-
Muzammil, Tordher discuss future of tobacco board11 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan strengthen castor industry cooperation12 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar chairs meeting to enhance USC performance12 hours ago
-
Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed15 hours ago
-
16 hours ago
-
Haroon urges improving local manufacturing of automobile parts16 hours ago
-
SECP seeks stakeholders' feedback on draft certification regulations17 hours ago
-
Finance minister calls for inclusive, equitable globalization for benefiting developing economies17 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 16 paisa against US Dollar14 hours ago