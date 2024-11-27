Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 27 November 2024
Arslan Farid Published November 27, 2024 | 08:40 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 November 2024 is 279,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,630. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 November 2024 is 279,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 239,630.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 256,188 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 219,659.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 279,500
|Rs 256,188
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 239,630
|Rs 219,659
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 23,963
|Rs 21,966
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..
Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday
The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed
Business community delegation meets Punjab Governor
LDA seals 174 properties over fee default
More Stories From Business
-
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics9 hours ago
-
LDA seals 174 properties over fee default10 hours ago
-
Stocks, dollar mixed on Trump tariff warning10 hours ago
-
Italy's Banco BPM says UniCredit bid insufficient11 hours ago
-
Gold price declines by Rs 4,100 per tola11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus have long been traditional allies, strong trade partners: Atif Ikram Shaikh11 hours ago
-
CCP approves 50% acquisition of total Parco by Gunvor Group11 hours ago
-
SBP revises instructions for profit sharing on IBI saving deposits13 hours ago
-
LCCI wants cellular companies to address network issues13 hours ago
-
2,300 Chinese firms working in Pakistan: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJC ..14 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip Rs.4,100 per tola14 hours ago
-
Finance minister highlights govt’s policy framework15 hours ago