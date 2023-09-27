Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 27 September 2023

Arslan Farid Published September 27, 2023 | 08:45 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 September 2023 is 204,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 174,990. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 27 September 2023 is 204,100 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 174,990.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 187,082 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 160,406.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 204,100 Rs 187,082
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 174,990 Rs 160,406
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,499 Rs 16,041

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

8 hours ago
 Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Ab ..

Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the wor ..

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the world: Mona Al Marri

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featur ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featuring GCC Secretary General

10 hours ago
 Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review stre ..

Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review strengthening cooperation

11 hours ago
 Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemploym ..

Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemployment Insurance Scheme: MoHRE

11 hours ago
UAE, Netherlands to collaborate on sustainability, ..

UAE, Netherlands to collaborate on sustainability, energy transition, advanced t ..

12 hours ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at ..

Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featur ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featuring GCC Secretary General

13 hours ago
 SMA invites specialists to contribute to its journ ..

SMA invites specialists to contribute to its journal&#039;s 4th issue

13 hours ago
 Dubai Media Council signs MoU with Egypt’s Supre ..

Dubai Media Council signs MoU with Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulatio ..

14 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends launch of Fujairah I ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends launch of Fujairah International Mining Forum, app ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business