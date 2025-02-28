Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 28 February 2025

Arslan Farid Published February 28, 2025 | 08:44 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 February 2025 is 308,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,410. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 February 2025 is 308,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 264,410.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 282,681 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 242,374.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 308,400 Rs 282,681
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 264,410 Rs 242,374
Per Gram Gold Rs 26,441 Rs 24,237

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold.

More Stories From Business