Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 28 March 2025

Published March 28, 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 March 2025 is 321,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 275,470. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 March 2025 is 321,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 275,470.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 294,505 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 252,512.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 321,300 Rs 294,505
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 275,470 Rs 252,512
Per Gram Gold Rs 27,547 Rs 25,251

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business