Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 28 November 2024

Arslan Farid Published November 28, 2024 | 08:29 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 November 2024 is 281,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,600. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 November 2024 is 281,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 241,600.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 258,295 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 221,465.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 281,800 Rs 258,295
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 241,600 Rs 221,465
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,160 Rs 22,147

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

9 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

9 hours ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

9 hours ago
 Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

9 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

9 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

9 hours ago
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

9 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

9 hours ago
 New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

9 hours ago
 US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in Octob ..

US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks up in October

9 hours ago
 Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand ..

Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions

9 hours ago
 China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: C ..

China, Pakistan to deepen strategic cooperation: Chinese CG

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business