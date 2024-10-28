Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 28 October 2024
Arslan Farid Published October 28, 2024 | 08:25 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 October 2024 is 287,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 246,230. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 October 2024 is 287,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 246,230.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 263,244 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 225,709.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 287,200
|Rs 263,244
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 246,230
|Rs 225,709
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,623
|Rs 22,571
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI calls for global attention to HR violations in IIOJK13 hours ago
-
Miftah Ismail for strengthening businesses, uplift middle class13 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris' rights17 hours ago
-
FBR rebuts misleading claims regarding to DG I&I Custom17 hours ago
-
Farmers urged not set paddy stubble on fire20 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 20241 day ago
-
Pakistan's textile exports reach 26-month high2 days ago
-
Gold surges to Rs. 2,000 per tola2 days ago
-
Rana Tanveer highlights auto industry importance in economic development2 days ago
-
Civil society firmly supports FBR in battle with tax evasion: ACT Alliance2 days ago
-
PSX boom indicative of economic stability: FCCI2 days ago