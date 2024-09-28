Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 28 September 2024
Arslan Farid Published September 28, 2024 | 08:57 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 September 2024 is 280,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 240,060. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 September 2024 is 280,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 240,060.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 256,648 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 220,053.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 280,000
|Rs 256,648
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 240,060
|Rs 220,053
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,006
|Rs 22,005
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
More Stories From Business
-
25 major Chinese companies keen for investing in Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal hails Pakistan-China friendship, urges following Chinese model of development13 hours ago
-
Pakistan elected member of ASOSAI Governing Board13 hours ago
-
US CG visits KPBOIT, meets CM’ aide on industries, commerce13 hours ago
-
Pakistan eyes tourism boom to strengthen foreign exchange, trade13 hours ago
-
Sufi Saints’ messages should be spread to revive Punjabi culture: Dr Iqrar13 hours ago
-
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba14 hours ago
-
FCCI to encourage young entrepreneurs to harness professional skills: Dr Khurram Tariq14 hours ago
-
PSX loses 365 more points14 hours ago
-
Short term inflation goes up slightly14 hours ago
-
UBG terms approval of $7 billion IMF package as encouraging15 hours ago
-
Economy stays positive as indicators show improvement: Report16 hours ago