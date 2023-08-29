Open Menu

Arslan Farid Published August 29, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 August 2023 is 232,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 199,590. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 August 2023 is 232,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 199,590.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 213,382 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 182,956.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 232,800 Rs 213,382
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 199,590 Rs 182,956
Per Gram Gold Rs 19,959 Rs 18,296

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

More Stories From Business