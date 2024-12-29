Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 29 December 2024
Arslan Farid Published December 29, 2024 | 08:27 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 December 2024 is 282,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,030. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 December 2024 is 282,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 242,030.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 258,754 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 221,859.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 282,300
|Rs 258,754
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 242,030
|Rs 221,859
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,203
|Rs 22,186
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation
Fog hampers UK air travel
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 202453 minutes ago
-
Mujtaba inaugurates four newly constructed roads14 hours ago
-
Practical steps require to increase Pak- Uzbekistan bilateral trade: Bakhtawari14 hours ago
-
2024 proved to be a breath of fresh air for textile exports15 hours ago
-
Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.273,200 per tola15 hours ago
-
FDA DG orders timely completion of development projects in FDA City15 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 202424 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 20241 day ago
-
Planning ministry prepares framework for 'alternate financing' of climate responsive investment1 day ago
-
Turkish envoy, UBG for strengthening bilateral ties2 days ago
-
SECP approves Stock split guidelines2 days ago
-
China's int'l trade in goods, services up 3 pct in November2 days ago