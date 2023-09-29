Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 29 September 2023

Arslan Farid Published September 29, 2023 | 08:56 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 September 2023 is 205,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 176,270. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 September 2023 is 205,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 176,270.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 188,451 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 161,580.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 205,600 Rs 188,451
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,270 Rs 161,580
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,627 Rs 16,158

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrai ..

UAE President offers condolences to King of Bahrain on martyrs of duty

7 hours ago
 Minister attends GCU's convocation, praises its ro ..

Minister attends GCU's convocation, praises its role in education development

10 hours ago
 Vietnam court jails climate activist for tax evasi ..

Vietnam court jails climate activist for tax evasion

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 132 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 132 points

10 hours ago
 Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed for achi ..

Teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) stressed for achieving success

10 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

Saqr Ghobash meets Speaker of Iranian Parliament

10 hours ago
World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

World Tourism Day celebrated in Chitral

11 hours ago
 Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf fe ..

Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf felicitates newly elected member ..

11 hours ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

Anti drug awareness seminar held in Sukkur

11 hours ago
 Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding f ..

Grief, anger at Iraq mass for victims of wedding fire

11 hours ago
 Chinese President Xi attends National Day receptio ..

Chinese President Xi attends National Day reception

11 hours ago
 Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police ..

Police Khidmat Markaz issues 73,378 general police verification certificates

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business