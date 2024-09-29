Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 29 September 2024
Arslan Farid Published September 29, 2024 | 08:39 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 September 2024 is 280,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 240,060. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 September 2024 is 280,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 240,060.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 256,648 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 220,053.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 280,000
|Rs 256,648
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 240,060
|Rs 220,053
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,006
|Rs 22,005
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI formally launches “Cyberabad” project12 hours ago
-
Commerce intervenes to boost rice exports13 hours ago
-
Govt determine to make Pakistan top destination for business, Investment: Jam Kamal14 hours ago
-
UAF VC stresses modern technology at farm level to enhance productivity14 hours ago
-
Speakers in ‘Tourism Exhibition’ declared Tajikistan as best destination for tourism15 hours ago
-
FBR directs taxpayers to visit IRIS for tax related information15 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.700 Rs 276,000 per tola16 hours ago
-
P&D Board reviews progress on WB-funded projects16 hours ago
-
USC announces discount on 170 items17 hours ago
-
Women urged to start handicraft business17 hours ago
-
Fazal Moqeem elected President SCCI17 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202424 hours ago