Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 29 September 2025

Arslan Farid Published September 29, 2025 | 08:37 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 September 2025 is 397,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 340,630. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 September 2025 is 397,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 340,630.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 364,168 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 312,242.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 397,300 Rs 364,168
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 340,630 Rs 312,242
Per Gram Gold Rs 34,063 Rs 31,224

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025

46 minutes ago
 UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exp ..

UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025

11 hours ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s org ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence

11 hours ago
 Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery M ..

Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

12 hours ago
 UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speaker ..

UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science Inte ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025

12 hours ago
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress ..

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China

13 hours ago
 Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates ..

Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition

13 hours ago
 UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Av ..

UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award

14 hours ago
 India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakista ..

India lift Asia Cup 2025 trophy by beating Pakistan in final clash

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi cha ..

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..

14 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business