Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2024

Arslan Farid Published January 30, 2024 | 08:48 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 January 2024 is 220,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,050. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 January 2024 is 220,500 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 189,050.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 202,114 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 173,295.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 220,500 Rs 202,114
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 189,050 Rs 173,295
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,905 Rs 17,330

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

9 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

10 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

10 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

10 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

10 hours ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

10 hours ago
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

10 hours ago
 PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Aw ..

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

10 hours ago
 Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into As ..

Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters

10 hours ago
 Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg ..

Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish

10 hours ago
 Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiato ..

Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite

10 hours ago
 Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business