Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 30 January 2025
Arslan Farid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:50 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 January 2025 is 289,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,030. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 January 2025 is 289,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 248,030.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 265,169 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 227,359.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 289,300
|Rs 265,169
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 248,030
|Rs 227,359
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 24,803
|Rs 22,736
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 202531 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision9 hours ago
-
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%9 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, dollar firmer before Fed rate decision9 hours ago
-
SECP investigates cases for insider trading, market manipulation cases12 hours ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FCCI12 hours ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 543 more points12 hours ago
-
LCCI SVP, Iranian Consul General discuss bilateral trade12 hours ago
-
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards13 hours ago
-
3 development schemes approved13 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets14 hours ago
-
PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year14 hours ago