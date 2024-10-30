Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 30 October 2024

Arslan Farid Published October 30, 2024 | 08:54 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 October 2024 is 287,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 246,320. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 October 2024 is 287,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 246,320.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 263,341 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 225,792.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 287,300 Rs 263,341
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 246,320 Rs 225,792
Per Gram Gold Rs 24,632 Rs 22,579

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

10 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

10 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

10 hours ago
 Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

10 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

10 hours ago
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

10 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

10 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

10 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

10 hours ago
 UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in ..

UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business