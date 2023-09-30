Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 30 September 2023

Arslan Farid Published September 30, 2023 | 08:53 AM

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 30 September 2023 is 205,600 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 176,270. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 188,451 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 161,580.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 205,600 Rs 188,451
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,270 Rs 161,580
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,627 Rs 16,158

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

