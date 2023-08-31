Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 31 August 2023

Arslan Farid Published August 31, 2023 | 08:29 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 31 August 2023 is 237,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 203,790. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 31 August 2023 is 237,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 203,790.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 217,872 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 186,806.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 237,700 Rs 217,872
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 203,790 Rs 186,806
Per Gram Gold Rs 20,379 Rs 18,681

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange August Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2023

17 minutes ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Fe ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Al Dhafra Festival kicks off October 21

8 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for en ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for end to 'atrocious crime' of enfo ..

10 hours ago
 Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, hea ..

Powerful Hurricane Idalia sweeps over Florida, heads north

10 hours ago
 Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

10 hours ago
 Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

10 hours ago
Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow ampli ..

Muslim leaders hail New York's move to allow amplified Azaan at Jumma prayers, i ..

10 hours ago
 Conversion of agricultural land to housing societi ..

Conversion of agricultural land to housing societies matter of grave concern: Sa ..

10 hours ago
 Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

Six players battle for European Ryder Cup place

10 hours ago
 Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in trai ..

Kennedy pips Moon to win Zurich pole vault in train station

10 hours ago
 Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakis ..

Babar, Iftikhar centuries ensure victory for Pakistan against Nepal in Asia Cup ..

10 hours ago
 CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next ..

CEC hints at announcing Election Schedule in next few days

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business