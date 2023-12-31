Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 31 December 2023

Arslan Farid Published December 31, 2023 | 08:56 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 31 December 2023 is 219,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 187,930. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 31 December 2023 is 219,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 187,930.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 200,916 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 172,268.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 219,200 Rs 200,916
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 187,930 Rs 172,268
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,793 Rs 17,227

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange December Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

6 minutes ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

10 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

10 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

10 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

10 hours ago
 ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

10 hours ago
Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

10 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

10 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

10 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

10 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

10 hours ago
 Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's futu ..

Free, fair election is pivotal for Pakistan's future: Siraj ul Haq

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business