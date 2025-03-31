Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 31 March 2025
Arslan Farid Published March 31, 2025 | 09:05 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 31 March 2025 is 325,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 279,240. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 31 March 2025 is 325,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 279,240.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 298,535 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 255,968.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 325,700
|Rs 298,535
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 279,240
|Rs 255,968
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 27,924
|Rs 25,597
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2025
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 202516 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 202524 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 20251 day ago
-
Haroon Akhtar lauds Honda’s export breakthrough as boost to industrial growth1 day ago
-
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain2 days ago
-
Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan amid global economic uncertainty2 days ago
-
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant: Driving Progress and National Development2 days ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 20252 days ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 20252 days ago
-
Petrol prices slashed by Rs1 per liter2 days ago
-
KTH awarded ISO 9001:2015 recertification3 days ago
-
Pakistan must learn from Sweden to cut 164,000 annual smoking deaths, says report3 days ago