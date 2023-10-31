Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 31 October 2023

Arslan Farid Published October 31, 2023 | 08:44 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 31 October 2023 is 215,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,930. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 31 October 2023 is 215,700 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 184,930.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 197,709 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 169,518.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 215,700 Rs 197,709
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 184,930 Rs 169,518
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,493 Rs 16,952

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

26 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago
 AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

9 hours ago
 FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

9 hours ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

9 hours ago
Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian ..

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

9 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

10 hours ago
 Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

10 hours ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

10 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business