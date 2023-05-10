Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th May 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 232,800. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 10th May 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 232,800. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 199,590. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 229,400. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 196,680.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 10th May 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 232,800 Rs 213,382 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 199,590 Rs 182,956 Per Gram Gold Rs 19,959 Rs 18,296

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 213,382. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 182,956. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 210,271. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 180,289.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 10th May 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 10th May 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.