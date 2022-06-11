UrduPoint.com

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 11th June 2022

Arslan Farid Published June 11, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th June 2022

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 141,400. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 11th June 2022

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 141,400. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 121,200. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 138,600. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 118,800.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 11th June 2022, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 141,400 Rs 129,575
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 121,200 Rs 111,099
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,120 Rs 11,110

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 129,575. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 111,099. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 127,009. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 108,899.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 11th June 2022. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 11th June 2022 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 141,400 Rs 121,200 Rs 129,575 Rs 111,099
Karachi Rs 141,400 Rs 121,200 Rs 129,575 Rs 111,099
Lahore Rs 141,400 Rs 121,200 Rs 129,575 Rs 111,099
Islamabad Rs 141,400 Rs 121,200 Rs 129,575 Rs 111,099
Rawalpindi Rs 141,400 Rs 121,200 Rs 129,575 Rs 111,099
Peshawar Rs 141,400 Rs 121,200 Rs 129,575 Rs 111,099
Quetta Rs 141,400 Rs 121,200 Rs 129,575 Rs 111,099
Sialkot Rs 141,400 Rs 121,200 Rs 129,575 Rs 111,099
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange June Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2022

6 minutes ago
 Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget fo ..

Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget for next fiscal year

10 hours ago
 Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal ..

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal year

10 hours ago
 Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla ..

Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla Raza

10 hours ago
 EU takes first step on thorny asylum reform

EU takes first step on thorny asylum reform

9 hours ago
 Govt presented a balance Budget 2022-23: Mohsin Sh ..

Govt presented a balance Budget 2022-23: Mohsin Shahnawaz

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.