Today Gold Rate In Pakistan Of 24K, 22K On 11th January 2023

Arslan Farid Published January 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th January 2023

24K Today Gold Rate in Pakistan is 181,200. Also see latest rates of 22K, 21K, 18K on 11th January 2023

As per the Sarafa Association of Pakistan, per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 181,200. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 24K is 155,350. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 182,300. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 24K was 156,300.

See below the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today, 11th January 2023, for 24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K per tola and per 10 grams.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 181,200 Rs 166,085
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 155,350 Rs 142,403
Per Gram Gold Rs 15,535 Rs 14,240

Per tola today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 166,085. Similarly, per 10 grams today gold rate in Pakistan for 22K is 142,403. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 167,100. Similarly, per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan for 22K was 143,274.

In the table below, you can see the today gold rate in Pakistan for different cities as of 11th January 2023. Here, you can find the gold rate for 24k and 22k gold for 11th January 2023 in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, and many other cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 181,200 Rs 155,350 Rs 166,085 Rs 142,403
Karachi Rs 181,200 Rs 155,350 Rs 166,085 Rs 142,403
Lahore Rs 181,200 Rs 155,350 Rs 166,085 Rs 142,403
Islamabad Rs 181,200 Rs 155,350 Rs 166,085 Rs 142,403
Rawalpindi Rs 181,200 Rs 155,350 Rs 166,085 Rs 142,403
Peshawar Rs 181,200 Rs 155,350 Rs 166,085 Rs 142,403
Quetta Rs 181,200 Rs 155,350 Rs 166,085 Rs 142,403
Sialkot Rs 181,200 Rs 155,350 Rs 166,085 Rs 142,403
